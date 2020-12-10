It’s impossible to miss Aimee and Eric Knowles’ house in Belmont during December when their front yard glows from their 162 vintage blow-mold decorations.
What initially began as Aimee Knowles’ collection of a few vintage Christmas decorations has morphed into a passion project for her and her husband so kids and neighbors can enjoy the holiday season.
She says the vintage decorations reminded her of childhood when she went to her grandmother’s house in San Lorenzo. She has carried on the Christmas traditions since she and her husband moved to their home on Anita Avenue eight years ago with their young son. Their front yard now has Christmas decorations from every decade, from vintage options to modern-day Santas.
“It became something funny to do; it looks like Christmas threw up on our lawn; this is awesome!” she said.
Their front yard has dozens of Santas, elves, a nativity scene and a rigged-up reindeers and sleigh decoration above their garage door, appearing to fly in the night. They also have different ethnicities of Santas, and Aimee Knowles tries to make their decorations as diverse as possible to represent many races and cultures.
“I get really excited when I find a Santa that looks different from what everyone expects Santa to look like. That’s really special to me,” she said.
They also have decorations set up during Halloween, Thanksgiving and Easter. Most of their decorations are for Christmas, with around 30 to 40 decorations for Halloween and 10 for Easter. Their decorations are well known enough that neighbors asked last year why they didn’t have their traditional sleigh and reindeer decorations up after damage from high winds.
As the number of decorations they have grows, they have found people have enjoyed coming by to see. They now get lots of families and kids who walk by during the holidays to look at the lights and people in cars who stop to look and take pictures. There is also a day care center not far from their house that always brings a crowd of kids every day.
“That became entertaining for us to see people’s reactions. We would sometimes sit out here and watch people drive by and do a double-take,” she said.
Eric Knowles, an electrician, does wiring and handles electricity for the decorations. His work allows him to understand the best way to fix and ensure the decorations continue to work.
“It made it a lot easier having that knowledge,” he said.
He has retrofitted and replaced some of the extension cords. He has also clipped them together to make setup easier. He also converted the decorations lighting with LED light bulbs, and they use solar to help with the electric bill. The vast number of decorations means he often makes repairs, but because they have upgraded most decorations, it gets easier each year.
The decorations are not just isolated to the Knowles’ house. Houses on their street put up decorations, including color-changing dancing icicles, and the Knowles sometimes share extra decorations they have with neighbors.
“Pretty soon, most of the people on this street will have something,” Aimee Knowles said.
“Everyone gets in the spirit,” Eric Knowles said.
They get most of their decorations when they travel to antique fairs and up and down California on weekends looking for items, including Tracy and Alameda. They like to spend time at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, usually going out monthly to meet friends and check for decorations. They have not been able to make many trips this year due to COVID-19.
Finding the right decoration at market price can be difficult. Aimee Knowles said the bargaining process depends on being aware and finding good deals at the Alameda Antique Fair. During COVID-19, they have been doing most of their decoration shopping on eBay and Craigslist. Buying vintage often requires experience and some understanding of the market to ensure she gets a fair price.
“Everyone talks about the drama in the mom groups, the drama in this group, you should see the vintage groups because everyone can get really testy,” Aimee Knowles said.
They and their young son spread out the work to decorate for Christmas over a few weekends in November to have it ready for December. Once they finish setting up, they and the rest of the neighborhood enjoy the lights.
“My favorite part is standing back, watching it,” Aimee Knowles said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.