Belmont is facing a projected $9 million deficit due to the COVID-19 crisis, and officials plan to address it by relying on a combination of reserves, cuts and new revenue sources.
Finance Director Thomas Fil described the deficit as “staggeringly large,” but also noted it’s over a two-year period that includes fiscal years 2020 and 2021. And by the latter part of fiscal year 2021, Fil expects the city’s financial outlook to improve.
“Things appear to be looking better based on our review so far in the latter six months of the fiscal year 2021, so after Dec. 31,” he said.
As with many cities, the deficit is largely due to a significant reduction in sales tax, hotel tax and property transfer tax revenue. The former two sources account for a combined one-third of the city’s general fund revenue.
In total, Fil is estimating a -8% shortfall in revenue for the city, or a loss of $2 million per month, but actually described the former number as “good news,” as he initially thought it would be as large as -20%.
Fil noted the hit to sales tax revenue so far is not as bad as expected, but didn’t say the same for hotel tax revenue. He suggested it will be a long road to recovery for the latter source.
“Something that’s gotten worse in our calculations is [hotel tax],” he said. “Part of that is our belief that we have many individuals who come and use Belmont hotels and visit high-tech companies. Those companies we think are less likely to move back to the in-person meetings as readily as others.”
In March, hotel tax revenue was down 70% and hotels were still open for a portion of that month.
“So just imagine what April, May and June will look like,” he said. “We expect them to be virtually shut down.”
Service charges, which Fil said are “important to the city,” and business license taxes are also affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Furthermore, Fil said recent moves at the state level may exacerbate Belmont’s financial situation. In light of the crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom has delayed both the remittance of sales tax as well as the receipt of property taxes for those whose residence or small business has been affected by COVID-19, Fil said.
“Sales tax deferrals could be significant for us,” Fil said, adding that it remains unknown how the property tax delay will affect the city.
Fil noted gas tax revenue, used in part to fund street maintenance, is also suffering, as demand for gas has been low during the crisis. But that doesn’t mean roadwork has stopped in Belmont, he said.
“Part of our gas tax actually comes through an arrangement we have with the county of San Mateo. It’s a formula-based calculation that actually uses property tax,” he explained. “We’re fortunate in that we’re paying for some of our street maintenance in Belmont through property taxes. … That is muting the overall impact we’d otherwise experience with street maintenance.”
In response to the financial challenge, Fil has reduced expenditures, particularly discretionary ones, wound down administrative leave on furloughed employees, extended terms of payments to vendors, and has delayed certain programs and projects.
“All of this has been done to preserve our capital and preserve our reserves,” Fil said.
The city’s general fund reserves total $12.3 million — additional money is in other reserve funds — and a not-yet-determined amount of that money will be used to help close the deficit.
“Fortunately for the city we have done a fair amount of saving for a future rainy day and that day is upon us,” Fil said. “The funds provide us for a strong foundation to help us weather the crisis.”
As for possible new revenue sources, Fil said polling has begun on a potential utility users tax and suggested he may soon propose raising fees for certain city services.
All that said, Fil said federal and state financial assistance is sorely needed for the city to recover.
Councilman Charles Stone said he wants to keep as many employees as possible through the crisis, adding it won’t be possible without financial assistance.
“My goal is keeping people employed because we need them to deliver the quality of service our residents have grown accustomed to and that are businesses need as they reopen. … That’s not going to happen unless we get some help,” he said. “Federal and state folks need to understand the impact on cities including Belmont, San Mateo and others in the county will be disastrous if they don’t help.”
In other business, the council agreed to donate an additional $100,000 to the San Mateo County Strong fund to be reserved specifically for Belmont businesses.
