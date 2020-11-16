Belmont officials are moving forward with a public art requirement for new commercial, mixed-use and residential buildings that mandates an on-site art project or an in-lieu fee paid to the city.
Developments subject to the public art requirement would be new commercial and mixed-use developments 10,000 square feet or bigger, new residential projects five units or bigger and private parking structures. These requirements apply to all parts of Belmont. Exemptions would be available for affordable housing developments, public education institutions and projects rebuilding because of natural disasters.
Belmont Councilwoman Davina Hurt believes the public art requirements will bring more economic development through people looking at the art as they go to restaurants and events.
“We’re seeing now more than ever how important our outdoor spaces are, and so to improve them and beautify them and to make them interesting is a real win for Belmont,” she said.
Under the requirement, a new development project would have to include plans for the on-site art project or pay the art fee during the building permit issuance. If the applicant decides to meet the on-site public art requirement, they would have to get the concept reviewed by the public art manager, approval from the Public Art Committee, pass final inspection and maintain the art. The art project or fee would both be worth 1% of the building permit value, with the value estimated at planning application and confirmed at building permit submittal. To ensure developers meet the 1% permit value, applicants would have to provide an itemized budget proving its supposed value. They would also have to use an independent artist or an artist associated or known by a nonprofit during the project. If a developer pays the city’s fee during the building permit issuance, no other developer action is required.
An example provided at the Belmont City Council meeting Nov. 10 showed the city valued a 75,000-square-foot office building at around $30 million, or $400 per square foot. The public art requirement of 1% will generate a $300,000 art project for the building or $300,000 for the city if developers decide to pay the fee.
At the meeting, the city said they would use the revenue from its 1% fee for various artwork on city-owned property, support cultural facilities and cultural resources, and other artistic and cultural uses. Belmont considered having its fee value set at 2% before settling on 1%.
The art project requirement and fees meet the city’s Public Art Master Plan requirements, which the city approved in September. The council approved its Public Art Master Plan to create more opportunities for public art in Belmont. Public art requirements are standard throughout other cities in the Bay Area. Redwood City, San Bruno, San Mateo and Palo Alto all require public art in large building projects or a fee instead of the art.
The city had previously received a presentation on the possibility of a public art requirement earlier in the year and asked staff to come back with a more detailed and comprehensive plan for the city. As Belmont moves forward with its public art requirement, it will hold a public hearing to consider adopting the public art requirement and in-lieu fee.
The council was supportive of the plan and requirements at the Nov. 10 meeting and asked staff to move forward with further planning and details that will appear at a later meeting. Hurt said she was excited and supportive of the project and the modifications staff made to the project. Vice Mayor Charles Stone said the policy gives the city a sense of being, place and belonging.
“We can all build buildings, any city can do that, but making them warm and welcoming and have pieces of art; that’s next level,” Stone said.
Anyone who wants more information about the proposed art plan can go to the Belmont website at https://www.belmont.gov/departments/meetings-agendas-minutes/-toggle-allpast for more information.
