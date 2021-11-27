With Belmont developing a master plan to improve its park system and facilities, including potentially adding more parks, the City Council has urged city staff to continue getting resident feedback about how park additions and changes would affect neighborhoods.
“We are nowhere near the finish line of this project,” Mayor Charles Stone said.
The city is in the process of updating its Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, studying how to improve, protect and expand the city’s network of parks, facilities and recreational services. The long-term vision is underway to meet the needs of residents and visitors and change based on demographics, new neighborhoods and recreational trends. Important aspects include equitable park access, inclusion, safety, environmental resilience and sustainability, protecting natural resources and increased community input. Over the past year, the city has reviewed public input and created draft recommendations to present an update to the council Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Potential changes to the Hidden Canyon and Ralston Ranch neighborhoods are being considered as part of the process, as both currently have undeveloped park space. Following a Sept. 30 Master Plan Advisory Committee, focus groups were conducted to consider options for the undeveloped space in the Hidden Canyon and the Ralston Ranch neighborhoods. The previous 1992 master plan suggested parks could be placed in those neighborhoods. Public input found residents were worried about poor maintenance conditions and increased cars at Hidden Canyon. Neighbors generally supported amenities of picnic tables, new seating and child outdoor play areas. Ralston Ranch neighbors favored walking paths, seating, increasing trees and child play areas but were against amenities for dogs and potential traffic increases.
The plan recommended potential new park areas for Ralston Avenue and Old County Road, Oak Knoll, Alameda de las Pulgas and the Belmont Village Specific Plan. Cipriani, Hallmark and Hastings Park are being recommended for redesign to rethink accessibility and layout, with no change in use. The plan recommends Alexander, Belameda, Belmont Sports, McDougal and O’Donnell Parks get new and upgraded amenities.
The city has also identified open space management targeting wildlife mitigation and vegetation management as a priority. Public priorities include a community garden, dog park and parklets, skate park, bike park and water play areas.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman liked the conceptual structure of the master plan, with details still to be sorted out. He stressed the importance of paying close attention to neighborhood feedback for any potential park developments that could affect the quality of life in the park areas.
“If you have a park like Hidden Canyon, if we are going to do something there that starts to have more folks coming from further out, we really do have to be very careful about parking, traffic just because of the nature of the neighborhood,” Lieberman said.
He also favored adding trees and potential parks to the Old County Road and Ralston Road area near the Caltrain station. Lieberman noted the area was hard to develop and had been an eyesore for a long time.
“It’s just not a place where it’s easy to develop any kind of business or anything. It would be wonderful if we could find a good use for that,” Lieberman said.
Stone noted that while Belmont is a small town with lots of open space, it was underutilized for parks throughout the city. He said Belmont has lots of young families with children moving in who want places to play.
“A lot of those kids would like more opportunities to engage in active activities, and I don’t blame them,” he said.
A potential draft plan could come back to the council in the spring.
