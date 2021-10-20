Belmont has created a permanent Public Safety Committee currently consisting of Vice Mayor Julia Mates and Councilmember Davina Hurt to address policing and public safety policies and hear community input and engagement.
“It’s a good opportunity to have a community conversation in the sense of information and education and tips that can be shared and learning how we can be better as a city,” Hurt said.
The committee is tasked with transparent public communication about public safety policies and procedures, helping facilitate community input and provide feedback on policing and public safety policy in Belmont.
The Belmont City Council adopted the ordinance change establishing the committee Oct. 12. It first introduced the ordinance at its Sept. 14 meeting. Under the ordinance, the current vice mayor will serve as chair, and one councilmember will rotate annually. Hurt and Mates volunteered to be the at-large councilmember to the Public Safety Committee for the November meeting, with plans to revisit the issue at a January committee assignment meeting.
Council rotations for mayor and vice mayor will occur in December, and the council will discuss committee assignments in January, leaving the possibility that positions on the Public Safety Committee could change in the new year. Hurt and Mates provide continuity, as both served on the Public Safety Subcommittee started in June 2020 in response to the death of George Floyd and the recognition Belmont needed to review its policing methods. The city plans to hold one meeting before the end of the year, around November. Mates said she and Hurt wanted it to be rotating because they have learned about the police and community that led to positive change. Both were open to serving again but wanted to ensure all councilmembers were part of the committee.
“We all felt that all councilmembers should get a chance to experience that,” Mates said.
“We want to make sure that every councilmember understands and is a part of this decision-making in this area,” Hurt said.
Mates noted that the subcommittee successfully provided good feedback from community members and bridged community and police understanding gaps. Discussions led to changes to its temporary custody of juvenile policies and the formation of a Crisis Assessment, Response and Education program to respond to calls involving mental health crises. C.A.R.E. has three officers with specialized mental health crisis training who follow up with victims and family members to offer support after a mental health crisis, including providing resources and feedback. The Police Department also formed a Belmont Community Police Academy to provide classes, activities and tours with the police.
“I think we learned a lot about the types of concerns of the community. We heard that people were concerned in our community about mental health issues and police being called on mental health issues,” Mates said.
Hurt said having a formal setting for open community communication relating to public safety is important moving forward. She stressed the importance of monitoring policing and safety policies to ensure it is equitable and helps all community members. She plans to continue to listen to community input on improvements and believes there is more to come to ensure refinement on public safety issues. She wants to be as transparent as possible with the public, including community conversation on what public service they want.
“People wanted to continue to stay on top of this and talk about public safety and inform us what they see from their perspective and new and different ways we can change our own policies and regulations,” Hurt said.
