With Belmont possibly moving away from its current at-large to district-based elections system to avoid potential legal issues, the City Council has authorized hiring election consultants to plan and prepare for a Nov. 9 council meeting on the topic.
“Moving from at-large elections like we have today to district-based elections where councilmembers would be elected is potentially a very big step if we go down this path. I think it’s very good for the public to understand why we are considering it and also to get involved if they are interested,” Lieberman said.
Belmont is considering a switch to district-based elections after receiving a July 30 letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman representing the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project alleging violations under the California Voting Rights Act due to using an at-large election system. Under the current system, voters elect all five members. A district-based election would divide the city into districts, with one councilmember living in the district chosen by voters in that district. District elections would result in voters only voting for one councilmember instead of the current five. The letter requested a change because it alleged the at-large voting system resulted in minority vote dilution. Shenkman cited the absence of Latino representation and near lack of Asian representation on the city’s governing board, in contrast to the significant Asian and Latino proportions of residents. According to the most recent 2019 census data, Asians accounted for 27.5% of Belmont’s population, while Latinos were 12.1%. Shenkman also stated that if Belmont did not switch, he would seek legal assistance from the court systems.
Mayor Charles Stone said hiring consultants was a necessary first step to help with the process. He noted a study session is likely before a Nov. 9 meeting to discuss the entire process and consider a resolution to transition to district elections.
“This will be a very big step as we go down this road. There is an element of being forced into it that many people are uncomfortable with, and rightly so, but I am sure that we will handle it,” Stone said.
Cities throughout the Peninsula and California have received letters from attorneys demanding a transition of elections. Most cities that try to contest the conversion lost in court or eventually agreed to make the transition, resulting in the same likely original outcome and hefty legal fees. San Mateo decided to transition in June to district elections after receiving a May letter alleging its current system violates the California Voting Rights Act. It recently completed its district mapping process.
Belmont City Attorney Scott Rennie said having consultants would help the council move forward in the public process.
“This is just the precursor. This is just to get us poised so that we can get you the best information we can so you can make those determinations,” Rennie said.
The council voted Oct. 26 to retain a consultant service to prepare for the Nov. 9 meeting to help facilitate and lead the process moving forward. The consulting service is expected to cost $180,000.
