Some Belmont residents voiced unease that the city’s upcoming housing element concentrates proposed development on the east side, and they asked for school and traffic mitigation measures at a recent Planning Commission meeting.
Resident worry is due to Belmont planning for its upcoming 2023-2031 housing element, which identifies policies and programs for its current and future housing needs. California requires each city to complete the document and provide zoning conditions for a set number of housing units in each eight-year cycle. The city does not have to build the housing but must offer building opportunities to developers.
Belmont’s upcoming housing element cycle has seen it assigned 1,785 housing units in its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a large increase from its previous cycle of 468. The Association of Bay Area Governments, a regional planning agency, assigns the RHNA numbers to each city. Of the 1,785 units, 488 will be very low income, 281 low, 283 moderate, and 733 above average. The city plans to zone for around 3,300 units to ensure a buffer and comply with state housing laws.
At a May 17 Belmont Planning Commission meeting, residents spoke out against potential increased traffic, noise and air pollution. Most speakers asked for more planning on the western hills side of the city instead of just for the eastern region development along El Camino Real and Highway 101 to spread the burden of additional housing units around Belmont equitably. Several noted it would result in two separate Belmonts with unequal burdens for addressing state housing requirements. Some said they were worried about new residents affecting water supply and traffic infrastructure. Others were concerned about school overflow and additional amenity needs from additional families and kids.
Belmont plans to zone most new housing units along El Camino Real and Old County Road, which the city has previously estimated the area could accommodate. Some of the site proposals on Old County Road will require a land use change from commercial service to mixed use, similar to El Camino Real. City officials view the El Camino Real corridor as a prime area for new housing because it is near public transit, downtown, commercial areas and education areas. Belmont has identified 144 sites with access to transit, downtown jobs, amenities and open spaces. None of the sites have existing residential uses and are primarily underutilized areas with many parking lots and aging commercial properties. The sites are also accustomed to turnover.
Belmont will also increase building height up to 65 feet along El Camino Real outside of the Belmont Village Specific Plan area and in the future downtown area near the Belmont Caltrain station. The Belmont Village Specific Plan will create a downtown center for the city centered around the Belmont Caltrain Station and near the intersection of El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue, with mixed-use housing and more affordable housing. However, at the meeting, several Belmont east side residents didn’t want a 65-foot building near their property and worried about large development impacts.
Commissioner Gina Latimerlo, who lives on the east side of Belmont, asked the housing element document to consider plans for both traffic mitigation and traffic calming for schools and for the east side of Belmont.
“I think it’s tricky. We want to keep the flavor of our town while still providing opportunities for people to live a good life out here,” Latimerlo said.
The City Council in April said it was satisfied with the current housing element proposal. The council has said it is necessary to address its lack of housing and affordable housing and made it a priority. The city must adopt a housing element and have it certified by the state before Jan. 31.
