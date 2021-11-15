Belmont is exploring allowing cannabis stores in some commercial city areas, with the City Council against options at Carlmont Village Shopping Center and Island Parkway but eyeing areas along El Camino Real and Old County Road.
“My preference right now is the northern and southern end of El Camino, I think are the most likely places,” Councilmember Warren Lieberman said, with Shoreway Road east of Highway 101 also an option.
The council is considering allowing commercial cannabis activity and stores, with discussions at its Nov. 9 meeting about what types of licenses should be allowed, location restrictions, buffer zones to schools, and revenue options. The city is considering changes to commercial cannabis activity to bring in more revenue after passing a 2017 prohibiting commercial cannabis activity. The council discussed ways to diversify city revenue at its January strategic planning workshop, with commercial cannabis considered. In April, it decided to explore allowing commercial cannabis activities and directed staff to develop policy options.
A staff report noted retail and distribution cannabis operations provide the best option for Belmont, given its proximity to major freeways and demand. Retail options are storefront retail dispensaries and delivery services. Belmont will likely have minimum buffer distances from schools, childcare facilities and youth-oriented businesses. Distribution and transport options include purchasing, selling, and quality assurance of packing and labeling.
The council narrowed down commercial and mixed-use cannabis location options, with the majority against stores at the Carlmont Village Shopping Center and Island Parkway near the Belmont Sports Complex. City staff said options at the Belmont Village Specific Plan area, Old County Road and El Camino Real are still under consideration. The Belmont Village Specific Plan plans for the creation of a downtown mixed-use area called Belmont Village. The priority development area is centered around the Belmont Caltrain station near the intersection of El Camino Real.
Mayor Charles Stone said the Carlmont Shopping Center ownership indicated in conversations with him they would never rent to a cannabis store as long as they own the shopping center.
“As somebody who has had kids at Ralston and Carlmont, I know that this is a huge spot for the congregation of children, and I don’t support locating a commercial cannabis outlet within the area,” Stone said.
Lieberman was also against commercial options in the central downtown corridor, near the Belmont sports complex at 550 Island Parkway, and did not want it near apartments.
“I certainly don’t want it at Carlmont Shopping Center, and I would say without compelling evidence to the contrary, I wouldn’t want it at any strip mall centers without knowing all the businesses there support it, and even then, I’m not sure,” Lieberman said.
Councilmember Tom McCune was against stores at Carlmont Shopping Center, the Belmont Village Specific Plan site, and Island Parkway. However, he was willing to compromise on Island Parkway.
Vice Mayor Mates did not want stores at the Belmont Village area but wasn’t opposed to sites at the Carlmont Shopping Center, given it has liquor stores.
“Since we do have a liquor store already at Carlmont Shopping Center, I’m not completely against having retail like this at Carlmont,” Mates said.
Stone was against strip mall locations but was okay with Belmont Village. He was wary of allowing options at Island Parkway due to its proximity to the sports complex and the unlikeliness businesses would want to set up there.
“My thought process is we may end up with nowhere where we can do it if we are not careful. The BVSP is a rather large area,” Stone said.
The majority of the council favored a 600-foot buffer space around schools, with a smaller buffer of 100 to 150 feet for other areas also presented as a rough example. The city plans to include commercial cannabis in its 2022 business license tax update and adopt a fee schedule through a resolution. Staff is reviewing best practices for licensing and permitting options.
