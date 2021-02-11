The Belmont City Council has turned down the chance to temporarily increase wages for grocery and drugstore workers, with councilmembers citing worries about litigation and the need for a county approach.
Instead of moving forward with emergency ordinance wage increase plans during a Feb. 9 meeting discussion, the City Council formed a subcommittee and will talk with grocers and labor for more information and send a letter to the county expressing support for action at that level. Ordinances increasing pay for essential grocery and drugstore workers are currently being discussed for South San Francisco and San Mateo, while Oakland recently passed a $5 pay increase per hour for grocery store workers.
Belmont Vice Mayor Julia Mates, who brought the topic forward for discussion, said the subcommittee was not her first choice and hoped the discussion would lead to immediate action, like directing staff to draft an ordinance for hazard pay.
“I was surprised that none of my other colleagues were interested in doing that,” Mates said.
Councilman Warren Lieberman said the issue was not appropriate for the City Council to spend a lot of time on at this point, although he stated his support of grocery store workers. He said an ordinance for hazard pay would likely lead to lawsuits. He also preferred city staff look at ways to advocate for essential grocery workers to get vaccinated sooner if the city did something.
“I think if something is going to be done, it probably needs to be done at the county level, and if the County Board of Supervisors wants to take this up, then, by all means, we can support it,” Lieberman said.
Councilwoman Davina Hurt said she supported creating a grant program with grocery stores to support front-line workers’ needs but didn’t know if it was prudent to prioritize working on a city ordinance currently.
“I’m definitely not at the step right now for this ordinance, and I would like to see the county take this on, and it will be the cushion that we need to do everything for front-line workers, so this is where I am standing right now,” Hurt said.
Councilman Tom McCune said he did not support having a city ordinance absent of other city ordinances and preferred collaborating on a more regional county option.
“If this happens, I really think it needs to be a countywide or regional measure. It would just be hugely problematic to have some small cities do this but others not,” McCune said.
David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said his office is exploring a county ordinance on hazard pay for grocery store employees appearing before the board in late February or early March. The county ordinance would apply to all cities that do not have a city ordinance addressing the issue.
Potential lawsuits also remain an issue, as the California Grocers Association, representing more than 300 retailers and around 150 grocery supply companies, recently filed federal lawsuits against Oakland to challenge its recently passed hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers, saying the cost increase would be either passed to the consumers or lead to cut employees, store hours or closures.
Julie Lind, the executive secretary treasurer with the San Mateo County Central Labor Council, an organization representing more than 100 unions in the area, said her organization supports pay increases for grocery and drugstore employees. She said more than 1,200 members from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 and Local 648 had contracted COVID-19. The two local labor unions represent grocery and drugstore workers in Northern California.
Lind said the San Mateo County Central Labor Council approached cities throughout the Peninsula about pay increase ordinances because the grocery and drugstore workers have the greatest degree of exposure out of all essential workers and have been working since the pandemic.
“This gives them a degree of compensation that recognizes their unique working environment,” Lind said.
She cited that many workers are making $15 to $19 an hour and are physically interacting with the public, and have the greatest exposure risks. Many have struggled to get personal protective equipment and face huge safety risks to help the community. Her organization wants cities to require an extra $5 an hour in hazard pay for food and drugstore workers working for businesses more than 10,000 square feet employing 500 people or more nationwide that would end after 120 days.
Belmont Mayor Charles Stone rescued himself from the discussion because the firm he works for handles litigation cases for Safeway.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.