Belmont is considering adding automated license plate reader cameras to monitor vehicles in certain areas of the city, with several councilmembers looking to fine-tune policy to address oversight concerns.

Tom McCune

The Automated License Plate Reader program is a computer-based high-speed camera system from FlockGroup, Inc, designed to capture license plate images in public places. The cameras would be directed at traffic lanes, with the system designed to take a photo of the license plate to compare each plate against a database of stolen or wanted vehicles. The Belmont Police Department believes the technology can help officers identify suspects, recover property and deter crime more quickly. During the June 27 presentation, the Belmont officers said ALPR technology from the San Mateo Police Department helped it work on a May 2022 shooting on Valerga Drive.

