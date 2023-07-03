Belmont is considering adding automated license plate reader cameras to monitor vehicles in certain areas of the city, with several councilmembers looking to fine-tune policy to address oversight concerns.
The Automated License Plate Reader program is a computer-based high-speed camera system from FlockGroup, Inc, designed to capture license plate images in public places. The cameras would be directed at traffic lanes, with the system designed to take a photo of the license plate to compare each plate against a database of stolen or wanted vehicles. The Belmont Police Department believes the technology can help officers identify suspects, recover property and deter crime more quickly. During the June 27 presentation, the Belmont officers said ALPR technology from the San Mateo Police Department helped it work on a May 2022 shooting on Valerga Drive.
At its June 27 special meeting, a council majority expressed interest in the program to help with public safety while keeping safeguards in place for privacy.
“This provides an enhanced level of safety and security and gets around some of the problems with cameras. I think the policies outlined seem reasonable,” Councilmember Tom McCune said.
The information is on a secured Amazon Web Services cloud-based storage system that stores the license plate for retrieval if needed for 30 days before it is deleted, according to a city staff report. The data would be owned by the city of Belmont and managed by the police department and would not be given to federal agencies, the staff report said. Users would have to provide a search reason for audit purposes, and the date would not be used for traffic enforcement. No facial recognition data is collected.
Police officers would receive alerts when stolen or wanted vehicles enter the city. Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist noted the city would keep data information private from Texas and other states after questions from the council about state policing agencies getting data of women who come to California for public health reasons. Foster City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Millbrae and Redwood City are some cities using license plate readers.
While Vice Mayor Davina Hurt said she supported safety and security and using technology to solve crimes, she expressed concern other values could be in jeopardy without better policy updates.
“As the policy is written, I can’t support it,” Hurt said. “I think there is a lot more work that has to be done for robust oversight.”
Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said she did not want communities unfairly targeted and stressed a need for public transparency. She suggested an annual ALPR data audit by an outside law enforcement agency as an added transparency measure to help prevent any issues.
“I think if we are going to go ahead and move further on this, we really need to ensure the policy we have in place has the guardrails that reflect the values of this community,” Mates said.
Hurts and Mates suggested working on potential implementation discussions at the city’s Public Safety Subcommittee to go over areas of operations and information, something the council agreed to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.