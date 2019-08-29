Belmont Councilman Doug Kim announced Tuesday he will be stepping down from the City Council before his term ends in November 2020.
“Since the voters of Belmont elected me to the City Council in 2015, I’ve had the honor of serving on the council and representing our residents, businesses and community organizations,” he said at the end of the council’s Tuesday meeting. “It’s been one of the highlights in my 30 years of public life, working for and in local government and I’ve been proud of my goal of trying to add something to the public discussion, bringing my background and expertise to the table, hoping to elevate the conversation and decision-making.”
Kim did not say when his final day on the job will be nor the reason for his early departure. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
During the meeting, he said it was important to him to finish the four-year term he initially committed to, which would conclude in November of this year. As with many councilmembers, Kim’s term was extended to five years because of the passage of Senate Bill 415, which aimed to increase voter turnout by moving elections to even years.
Kim’s colleagues were surprised to hear the news and thanked him during the meeting for his service.
“Wow, that was a surprise,” said Mayor Davina Hurt, according to a video of the meeting. “We’ve appreciated all of the work you’ve done here on the council and the work you’ll continue to do as a member of this community. Thank you.”
Vice Mayor Warren Lieberman said Wednesday he’s disappointed he won’t be able to continue serving with Kim, but respects his decision.
“He’s completing his fourth year so that’s the normal time when someone is elected and expected to serve,” he said.
Lieberman described Kim as in independent thinker whose work on the council made Belmont a better place.
“Doug is a very independent-minded councilmember and thinker,” Lieberman said. “I greatly appreciate the time he’s served on the council. Belmont has been well served by his time on the council and Belmont is a better place because of his efforts as a councilmember.”
Councilman Charles Stone said he was also surprised by the news and is grateful for Kim’s time on the council.
“I’m surprised and saddened,” Stone said. “It’s been great to have Doug’s perspective as a planner and as someone who’s worked within the bureaucracy of government. Doug’s viewpoint was unique and valued and it will be missed.”
Stone celebrated Kim’s role in updating the city’s general plan, developing the vision for a downtown outlined in the Belmont Village Specific Plan as well as a minimum wage ordinance “we can be proud of,” the Ralston Traffic Corridor Plan and the consolidation of a new fire department.
Councilwoman Julia Mates also expressed surprise and disappointment about Kim’s decision.
“Having worked with Councilmember Kim first on the Planning Commission and then on the City Council, I regard him as a thoughtful, dedicated leader, who has contributed to Belmont immeasurably. His perspective on issues related to planning and traffic are always appreciated as he is most talented in this area,” she said in an email Wednesday. “Although I wish Councilmember Kim the best, his absence will be a loss for the council.”
City Clerk Terri Cook said as soon as staff is aware of Kim’s departure date, then the council will discuss the process for selecting his replacement. The council can either appoint a new councilmember or hold a special election.
During his announcement, Kim said he’ll be working on a transition plan, given his role on various committees, and is confident the council will “find a replacement in a timely matter.”
“My thanks to the council, to all of city staff and all members of the community and commissions. It’s been a great honor,” Kim said at the meeting.
