The Belmont City Council Tuesday decided against placing a proposed utility usage tax on the November ballot to help offset the financial impact of the pandemic, but expressed interest in pursuing it or an alternative revenue measure within the next couple of years.
While recent polling was described by officials as “favorable” during Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers had their doubts about the support they could ultimately muster for the measure and decided the timing wasn’t right to advance it to the ballot.
“While we desperately need the revenue, I’m concerned there will be a no campaign — we’ve heard from some folks who might be part of that today — and candidly it’s really hard in this particular time to have any kind of certainty as to what November looks like,” said Vice Mayor Charles Stone. “People will be very focused on up-ballot races and I’m concerned they might not even be still checking boxes by the time they get to something that’ll be as low as this is on the ballot.”
The measure proposed a 1.5% tax on the usage of utilities, including electricity, gas, telecommunications and video services on all residents and businesses in the city. That encompasses cellphone as well as video streaming services on platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus.
The tax would’ve generated an estimated $730,000 a year — taxpayers would pay on average $27 per capita per year — at a time when the city faces a $9.5 million deficit due to COVID-19.
Councilwoman Julia Mates described the amount of money the measure is expected to generate as “a drop in the bucket,” but said the city is going to need it. She spoke for a majority of councilmembers when she said a recovery measure of some sort should be pursued at the next election or the one after.
“We’re going to have to really consider this, but maybe it’s best to wait for either next year or the following year where we can really get the message out,” she said.
Several residents during the public comment portion of the meeting described the proposed tax as regressive and felt it came out of a process that lacked transparency.
“Having never publicly discussed the details or having given staff direction publicly, now at the last minute out of the head of [the city’s finance director] amazingly emerges a fully formed utility tax proposal, planned apparently in a secret meeting,” said a resident who identified herself only as Kristin. “This is a tax on our basic necessities that residents can’t reduce and are even more dependent upon in this COVID-19 time.”
But not all residents who spoke during the meeting were against the proposal.
“While the utility users tax cannot fix everything, it is one of the ones that could weather a future storm,” said John Violet, former treasurer for the city. “I think it’s important for the council to put this on the ballot and let the community use their wise judgment as to whether they support this measure to help get the city through this financial crisis.”
Councilmembers said preCOVID-19 the plan was to introduce a revenue measure for a new community center, but polling showed support for it diminish with the onset of the pandemic.
In San Mateo County, East Palo Alto, Daly City, Portola Valley and Redwood City all have utility usage taxes ranging from 4% to 5% that also apply to water usage. Belmont’s proposed tax would have exempted low-income seniors as well as electricity produced by solar panels.
