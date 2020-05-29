The Belmont City Council in June will be asked to identify $1.5 million worth of cuts each year for the next five years to replenish the city’s reserve fund, much of which has been used to keep the city afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“The $1.5 million is a multiyear corrective action plan amount that we need to implement so that in five years from now we have a sufficient enough reserves that we can achieve a stable organizational environment and that suggests 33% reserve set aside,” said Finance Director Thomas Fil.
Fil said general fund reserves last year totaled $14.3 million and he expects to end the current fiscal year at about $12.7 million. By the end of fiscal year 2021, the reserve balance is expected to drop to $10.4 million, he said.
In total, the city will spend roughly $4 million in reserve money to combat the impacts of COVID-19, which is projected to cost the city a total of $9.2 million in lost revenue. Fil’s department has also implemented a series of reductions, including a hiring freeze, in response to the blow the ongoing crisis has dealt to the city’s finances.
Councilmembers have the next two weeks to decide which cuts to make as the 2021 budget is set for adoption on June 8.
Staff has prepared a list of nearly 50 possible cuts, each ranging from as little as $1,000 to more than $300,000. The largest proposed reductions include delaying the hiring of vacant positions in the Department of Public Works to save $304,000, defer a police captain promotion when the current one retires to save $284,700 and also hold off for one to two years on replacing city vehicles to save $128,500.
Other proposed cuts include reducing employee travel and training by nearly $30,000, lowering HVAC usage at city buildings by 4.5% to save $12,000, and also spending $16,000 less on plant materials and irrigation supplies for the city’s parks.
Staff has also prepared a list of alternative strategies for closing the gap, including pursuing a $10 million bridge loan, selling three city-owned parcels on Haskins Drive for roughly $600,000 or suspending additional discretionary payment to California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, totaling $650,819.
Such payments are in addition to the annual amount owed to the agency. Other cities in the county, including San Mateo and Redwood City, have already suspended such discretionary payments to CalPERS this year in light of the pandemic.
Staff also noted if federal and state grants materialize, then the council may not have to make any reductions. The proposed SMART Act, formerly known as the Heroes Act, if passed, could bring $13.4 million into city coffers.
While the strategy will be decided in June, councilmembers during a meeting Tuesday spoke generally about their fiscal priorities and reacted to the proposed 2021 budget.
Councilwoman Julie Mates was happy to see the proposed list of cuts does not include layoffs and endorsed that approach moving forward.
“I’m opposed at this point to cutting anyone and I like that that isn’t an option,” she said.
Mates also said public safety should continue to be prioritized. Fil after the meeting noted the budget for 2021 — 52% or $14.5 million of the general fund is for public safety — maintains the same public safety service levels and staffing as in past years.
Vice Mayor Charles Stone said he was surprised to see such a large capital improvement budget proposed for 2021. For that year, staff is proposing $24 million worth of projects, down from the $27.2 million proposed last year.
“I was anticipating opening this budget and thinking we’d have to freeze capital projects and I was pleasantly surprised it was a little more optimistic than I expected,” Stone said.
Fil after the meeting noted much of the CIP funding is restricted. Officials have also noted in the past that delaying certain capital projects would lead to increased costs in deferred maintenance.
“We’re not going to solve the COVID-19 problem through cutting capital,” Fil said.
Councilman Thomas McCune ended the discussion by urging councilmembers to be prepared to make additional cuts if the COVID-19 crisis worsens.
“Most companies are too slow to cut back in a downturn and they’re also too slow to ramp up when things turn around,” he said. “We need to keep our eye on the ball and if we go into the kind of downturn that necessitates it we need to be prepared to cut strongly, powerfully and quickly if the situation calls for it.”
