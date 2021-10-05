To help fund the increase in public services because of new developments, the city of Belmont is exploring the creation of a Community Facilities District to levy taxes on those properties.
At the council’s Sept. 28 special meeting, Belmont Mayor Charles Stone noted that the tax revenue from a potential Community Facilities District helps fund essential city services like more police officers, which the city has not added in over 20 years.
“The city has grown considerably over that time. We are planning for further growth. We are planning for significant commercial growth as well. We are probably going to need additional police officers and, because we are lean, this is one way we can go about doing it,” Stone said.
A Mello-Roos Community Facilities District is a tool that helps generate locally-controlled revenue to support essential city services to new developments. Under the proposed structure, new developments part of the CFD would pay taxes to mitigate the impacts of their development on city services. Some services financed through a CFD include policing, criminal justice, fire protection, EMS, recreation programs, libraries, maintenance of schools, museums and cultural facilities. Other options include infrastructure and flood and storm protection. The city has said the CFD fee is a way to ensure new developments pay a fair share of the cost of city services. It would add another revenue stream to impact fee revenue currently levied that fund infrastructure park and street improvements. While the CFD could encompass the entire city, city staff said it would be aimed at new developments and not existing residential homes.
“The intent of forming a CFD is to ensure developments pay their fair share for the additional services that would be required from those developments,” Finance Director Grace Castaneda said.
She noted the city did not know how much revenue it could generate as it was still too early in the process. However, the idea is to ensure fiscal neutrality to help address additional public service costs with new developments. She said it would be very unlikely to affect new single-family residential housing developments because they usually have less impact on essential city services compared to a large commercial or business development.
Belmont has made identifying new revenue sources and securing funding for infrastructure maintenance needs a priority in its strategic plan. The city has approved several development projects recently and is expected to see increased development in the future. Vice Mayor Julia Mates said new developments means more funding needs for public works and public safety and other essential services for the community.
“We know that as we develop and grow, we will need to find a way to update our public services,” Mates said.
The council had three options to consider in how it would form a CFD. Option one suggested forming a CFD for the entire city and holding a citywide voter election on whether new developments should pay special taxes. An election would establish the tax and would not require further legislative action, but it would require a two-thirds voter approval, be expensive and could trigger legal challenges from developmental groups, a city report said.
Option two would establish it through the cooperation of an initial property owner, with development properties annexed through a process that involves City Council meetings and a public hearing. It would prevent a citywide election but requires more legislative effort for each property that is annexed. The council picked option three, which the city staff recommended, Mates said. It establishes a CFD first through an initial property owner and later annexation. Any new property owners could annex into the CFD with approval from the owner of the annexing property. No hearings or elections would be required. While developers do not have to agree to annexation, they must meet their mitigation obligations. The city is setting up a CFD to make it the easiest and most convenient option to meet obligations for developers. The streamlined process allows property developers to choose how they meet their mitigation obligation.
As part of the overall process, the city must state local goals and policies for its formation, adopt a resolution declaring its intention to establish the CFD at a later City Council meeting, hold a public hearing and create and vote on a resolution to establish it. City staff will now move forward with creating a fiscal impact analysis. The council will next consider a CFD resolution of intent.
