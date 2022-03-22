Belmont’s Chamber of Commerce is merging with Chamber San Mateo County to give the all-volunteer group access to more resources and staffing amid challenging times coming out of pandemic restrictions.
“It’s been difficult during the pandemic. Unlike other chambers, our chamber is run by volunteers. Some volunteers have worked for such a long time and are getting up there in age, and it’s difficult. Most chambers have an office with a paid staff. We have never had one,” said Michael Kazararian, a Belmont Chamber of Commerce board director and owner of Beau Monde Fine Floors.
All active members will automatically be placed on the Chamber San Mateo County membership roster. The Executive Board said the March 9 decision would strengthen businesses due to more members and full-time staff with Chamber San Mateo County. It has more than 1,400 businesses and represents over 85,000 employees. Belmont Chamber has a membership of around 150 companies, ranging in size. About 80% of its members are companies with fewer than 25 employees. Joining a bigger organization will provide more chances to make connections, create partnerships and access funding opportunities for businesses.
“We do a lot for the chamber, but sometimes there are things we might not know. The county chamber could help bring that to the table. Belmont’s a small city,” Kazararian said, adding Belmont had looked into merging on and off for several years, given the amount of effort it takes to run the organization with an all-volunteer staff.
The pandemic only added to the stresses of juggling a business amid pandemic restrictions and societal changes. Kazararian said it had lost some chamber members because of the pandemic. Many people have to choose between paying dues or using the money to help run their businesses or pay living expenses due to rising living, food and gas costs. Kazararian believes the priority for owners is keeping business open as opposed to volunteering with the chamber.
“Everyone was struggling just to keep their business afloat and do what they have to do for their businesses. It became more difficult and challenging for many people to handle their businesses in crisis and volunteer for the chamber,” he said.
While the city has not seen a huge drop in business licenses, businesses have dealt with closures, mask requirements, uncertainty around government pandemic restrictions, and a drop-off in customers for over two years. The city of Belmont has created an Economic Recovery Task Force, in collaboration with the Belmont Chamber of Commerce, to address issues and give recommendations for how the city can help financially. The city has helped businesses during the pandemic by streamlining zoning, allowing outdoor business operations permits, and contributing to the San Mateo County Small Business Relief Grant Program.
Belmont is not the only small Peninsula city to make chamber of commerce mergers recently. The San Carlos Chamber of Commerce announced a merger with the Redwood City San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce in September 2020 due to losses of income from events during the pandemic. The cancelation of events like the Art & Wine Faire and the Farmers’ Market led to the San Carlos Chamber laying off staff members and using community locations to stay afloat. San Carlos made the decision to provide certainty and help for businesses during difficult times.
Kazararian said Belmont looked to that merger as a potential option to follow.
Kazararian wishes Belmont could retain its chamber but viewed the decision as best for the long-term health of the chamber. He noted it’s hard to get committed volunteers for an extended period due to the time demands and the commitment to running the organizations and amidst a pandemic. He remains committed to Belmont and has a child that goes to Carlmont High School but still found the time requirements challenging.
“Do I wish Belmont could stay independent and do things? Absolutely. Do I think it’s achievable? Not from what I’ve seen,” Kazararian said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.