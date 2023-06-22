Belmont’s financial picture shows the city has a balanced 2023-24 budget and is in relatively good health, although future revenue challenges in coming years could require using city reserves.
“I think we do a really good job of finding the things that are important to our council, the staff and the public and finding real practical ways of implementing that in our budget,” Councilmember Gina Latimerlo said at a June 13 council meeting. “It’s been a real interesting and cohesive experience.”
The council approved its 2023-24 fiscal year budget at its June 13 meeting, which provides a fiscal plan for the city around anticipated revenue and costs in the coming year. The city’s general fund revenue is estimated at around $29.6 million, with $30.3 million in expenditures, resulting in approximately $700,000 of reserve funding used to balance the budget. The city’s total operating budget is $75.2 million, with a total budget that includes a $20.6 million capital improvement budget to reach a total of $95.8 million.
The city has budgeted around 58% of capital improvement funds for sewer and storm funding and a third for street improvements.
Vice Mayor Davina Hurt asked city staff to look at funding resources to bolster its reserves, praising the city for not having the same budget compared to other cities but still balancing the budget.
“I appreciate that we have been fiscally conservative and thoughtful but also moving the city forward,” Hurt said.
The city faces long-term revenue concerns due to withheld property tax revenue at the state level. City staff has said the state’s underfunding of property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees are funds already owed to cities, like Belmont, and are instead being used to pay a separate state obligation. If the state continues to take any VLF revenues, the projected loss is $11 million over the next five years or $34 million over the next decade, according to a staff report.
The city said the general fund balance is projected to fall below the 33% reserve target in 2029. The city said finding new, locally controlled revenue sources is key to future financial stability, something the council has made a priority.
Possibilities include establishing a City Services Community Facilities District as a tool to ensure new developments pay money or changing the business license fee tax structure. A Community Facilities District is a special tax district that taxes certain properties to increase public funds.
