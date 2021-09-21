To ensure policing and public safety policies match community needs, the Belmont City Council has established a permanent Public Safety Council Committee to help with community engagement and public education.
“It’s just a good way for the community to know where they can go when they have comments, concerns or want to have a little more information on things that revolve around our public safety,” said Vice Mayor Julia Mates, who will serve as chair of the Public Safety Council Committee.
The new committee is responsible for transparent communication about public safety policies and procedures, helping facilitate community input and considering policy matters related to policing and public safety in Belmont.
At the City Council’s Sept. 14 meeting, Councilmember Davina Hurt said the new committee would help continue education, information sharing and building community trust. She thanked the police department for working with her and Mates on policing subjects to ensure the best possible results for the public.
“When we talk about transparency, accountability and engagement, we think this is the right way to do it, and it’s pretty common with many cities to have a public safety committee to work out different issues,” Hurt said.
Belmont first began looking at its policing practices and policies following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. The discussions around policing led to Belmont creating the Public Safety Sub-Committee that worked with the police department to identify changes. Over the past year, the Public Safety Sub-Committee, led by Hurt and Mates, heard community input and led policy updates to bias-based policing and use of force policies. The city has also made changes to its search and seizures and temporary custody of juveniles policies, including forming a Crisis Assessment, Response and Education program, or C.A.R.E., to respond to calls involving mental health crises. C.A.R.E. has three officers with specialized mental health crisis training who follow up with victims and family members to offer support after a mental health crisis, including providing resources and feedback. The Belmont Community Police Academy, or B.C.P.A., will provide classes, activities and tours with the police. The subcommittee also held several community listening sessions to hear and address community issues.
The committee will have Mates serve as the chair to ensure continuity, with one rotating at large councilmember selected annually to serve alongside her.
“This is going to be an important way for the community and the city to discuss things that come up to educate one another on a regular basis on issues, and certainly for our police department, this is a way that they can inform the public and role out some of the programs that they are planning on doing and have done. This will be a forum for that,” Mates said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman thanked Hurt and Mates for their work on policing policy changes over the past few months. He welcomed everyone on the council serving, ensuring continuity and experience that will help the public.
“I really do like the idea of the vice mayor being specifically assigned to the subcommittee. I think that makes sense,” Lieberman said.
Mayor Charles Stone was excited about the proactive approach the city was taking to ensure the police department provided the best possible service. He was excited that the council and police department was working with the public to produce good results.
“I want every member of the community to have the level of trust that I do in what I believe is an exceptional police department,” Stone said.
The introduction of the ordinance passed 5-0 at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting.
