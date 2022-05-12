A 125-unit development that would demolish the Bel Mateo Motel in Belmont has received City Council approval, with its members excited about increasing affordable housing in the city.
“The motel served its purpose during its time, and now it’s time to serve a new purpose relevant for this time, and that’s for desperately needed affordable homes,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said.
The development at 800-803 Belmont Ave. will cater exclusively to affordable housing. Approximately 36 units are for extremely low-income households, with 19 units for formerly homeless veteran tenants. The remaining are for low-income households earning between 50% to 80% of the area median income.
Around 52 units at 540 square feet will have one bedroom, 40 units at 815 square feet will have two bedrooms, and 33 units at 935 square feet will have three bedrooms. There will be a 6,500-square-foot outdoor recreation area, fitness center, resident club room, homework room, resident services office and a children’s play structure. Santa Clara real estate developer ROEM Corporation brought the project forward.
Mayor Julia Mates said increasing affordable housing would ensure essential workers can stay local and not have to live elsewhere.
“I think this project is incredibly important and meaningful to our community,” Mates said.
Councilmember Charles Stone praised the project for its proximity to public transit like Caltrain, its multi-bedroom options and public outreach.
“This project is going to bring desperately needed affordable housing to our community in a sensitive and smart way,” Stone said.
The structure will be eight stories in total height and have 152 parking spaces within three parking levels on the first three floors in an enclosed underground garage, with around 80 bicycle spaces. The underground parking levels means the highest point of the building is only five stories from ground level.
The 1.5-acre site is near El Camino Real and about half a mile from the Belmont Caltrain, with a council focus on developing near mass transit. The development will also help Belmont address its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a state mandate that requires cities to create zoning conditions to increase housing development opportunities. The proposal utilized state housing density bonuses to add more affordable housing units to project plans. The project will also include a traffic median installation in El Camino Real to limit left turns from Belmont Avenue to reduce delays and improve safety.
Residents of Malcolm Avenue at the council meeting voiced worry about being inundated with cars and increasing dangerous traffic conditions. In addition to the 152 spaces, ROEM representatives estimated 12 guest parking spaces would be available. Others asked for the city to widen Belmont Avenue. City officials have said it would require construction to widen Belmont Avenue to about 26 feet to improve access and sidewalk usage. The council also asked city staff to look at appropriate mitigation measures for future parking. ROEM said it has also set the building back as far as it can from neighboring buildings to reduce the impact on views of public and private buildings.
Councilmembers Tom McCune and Warren Lieberman voted for the project but hesitated about certain aspects. McCune was concerned about the height of the building and the small size of the three-bedroom units but said there was no reason to overturn the Planning Commission’s recommendation. Lieberman noted resident concern about traffic and the small room sizes gave him pause.
“I want the community to know that the height and density are due to these state mandate bonuses,” McCune said. “The standard Belmont ordinance itself would allow lower and less buildings.”
“It’s putting Belmont in a new place. It’s not surprising it makes us a little uncomfortable. We are embracing change at the same time,” Lieberman said.
The project has been in the pipeline for two years. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the project in April after determining it meets all design and city guidelines. Because Bel Mateo Motel is an eligible historic resource, the city and developer must show the project benefits outweigh cultural resource impact. The council unanimously approved the design review, permitting, the final environmental impact report and other necessary documentation for moving the project forward at its May 10 regular meeting.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.