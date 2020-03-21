In addition to projects included in Belmont’s capital improvement plan, the city last year completed 13 traffic and pedestrian safety improvements specifically requested by residents, according to the Public Works Department.
Those projects include new bulb-outs and crosswalks, traffic sign replacements, vegetation trimming around signs, street narrowing to calm traffic and red curb extensions to improve visibility and prevent cars from blocking intersections, among other projects, according to a report prepared by staff. Central Elementary School and segments of Cipriani Boulevard, Vine Street, Hillcrest Drive, El Camino Real and Hallmark Drive, to name just a few roads, were all beneficiaries of the above improvements in 2019, according to the report.
Requests for such improvements can be submitted on the city’s website and while the system has been in place for years, the city, based on council direction, is being increasingly proactive about addressing those requests.
“We’re focusing on these requests more. More and more of these are getting addressed and it’s a council priority,” said Associate Engineer Justin Lai. “We’ve been trying to improve response times these past few years and hopefully we can get more done.”
At a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Warren Lieberman said, “the city takes these requests very seriously if you submit them,” adding “they don’t just disappear into a black box.”
Once requests are received, city staff reviews them to determine if they’re warranted. If so, then the request is added to the next available Parking and Traffic Safety Committee meeting for public discussion, and depending on the nature of the request, it might need City Council approval. The PTSC is comprised of members of the Belmont Police, San Mateo Consolidated Fire and Public Works departments.
The Public Works Department last year received a total of 26 project requests from residents, but deemed half of them were not warranted, according to the report.
Enforcement is also, of course, a foundation of traffic safety. Belmont police in 2019 made 3,249 traffic stops and issued 1,840 moving citations and 250 paper warnings.
While addressing complaints from residents, Belmont crews also completed a variety of other street improvements in the city’s CIP last year. Those include new ADA ramps at four locations in the city, sidewalk replacements on Belburn Drive and Ralston Avenue, crosswalk improvements at various locations include in front of three schools in addition to segments 1 and 2 of the Ralston Avenue Corridor Improvement Project. That effort has resulted in new bike lanes, ADA ramps and crosswalks throughout the corridor as well as a new bike path in Twin Pines Park.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, one resident complained about speeding in the city and called for a ban on the use of phones in crosswalks. Another felt additional streetlights are needed in the city, particularly on Biddulph Way near Nesbit Elementary School.
“I wasn’t going fast and I’m like whoa there’s kids — I didn’t see people until last minute because they were wearing black,” he said, describing a time when he drove by the area at night. “To me that’s a prime place on a high priority that a streetlight should get added.”
Councilwoman Davina Hurt agreed.
“I get emails quite a bit about [streetlights],” she said, adding that Old County Road is also in need of more light at night. “Since we want to emphasize foot traffic as much as possible any way we can brighten some of our main arterial roadways is great.”
Vice Mayor Charles Stone also wants to explore adding streetlights in the city, but also tempered expectations by noting there are not enough city funds to realize all the improvements residents may want.
“I just want to level set expectations. We’re a smaller city, we don’t have the tax base and the diversity of tax revenue that a San Carlos, San Mateo or Redwood City have,” he said. “But that’s not to say we’re not trying and doing our best.”
