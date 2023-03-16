The Bay Area will begin phasing out the use of gas water heaters and furnaces by the end of this decade in an effort to reduce toxic emissions and protect air quality and public health, following a decision by regional regulators Wednesday.

“This rule amendment begins the bold transformational leadership that’s needed to continue cleaning our air quality,” said Belmont Vice Mayor Davina Hurt who also serves as vice chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management Board. “Poor air quality does not recognize city lines, district lines or who voted you into office. We must bring a collaborative and collective mentality and work hard together on what is undoubtedly a challenging but absolutely necessary rule. It matters today and people are feeling the effects right now.”

