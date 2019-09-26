Home sales in the Bay Area hit a nine-year low during the month of August, according to new data released Thursday by financial services firm CoreLogic.
The data show that last month, 7,247 homes were sold in the Bay Area, the lowest for that month since August 2010 when just 6,698 homes were sold in the region.
“Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly 6% from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline,” Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said in a statement.
The data also show that for the past 13 consecutive months, sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis.
“Some buyers no doubt remain parked on the sidelines, concerned about the possibility of buying near a price peak, and affordability remains a huge hurdle for many,” LePage said.
The median price for homes sold in the Bay Area last month was $810,000, which is down 0.7 percent from July 2019 when the price was $816,000 and down 2.4% from $830,000 in August 2018, according to the data.
“Last month’s 2.4% annual decline in the median reflects both lower home prices in some areas as well as a shift toward a lower share of sales occurring in some of the region’s more expensive areas,” he said.
According to last month’s data, Contra Costa County had the highest number of homes sold with 1,529.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.