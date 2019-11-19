More than half of the country’s most expensive zip codes are in the Bay Area, according to a study released Monday on www.propertyshark.com.
Zip code 94027, in Atherton, topped the charts for the third year in a row with a median home sale price of more than $7 million.
San Francisco, where 13 of the country’s priciest zip codes exist, is the most expensive city in the U.S. The number of pricey zip codes in San Francisco has risen steeply in recent years, from seven in 2016 to nine in 2018.
In total, 51 of the top 100 most expensive zip codes fell somewhere in the Bay Area. Besides San Francisco, others appeared in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin and Alameda counties.
The full list is available online, along with information about the methodology used to conduct the study, at bit.ly/2Os67MC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.