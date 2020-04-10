Concerns of a growing need for CDC approved face masks, an essential piece of personal protective equipment, has been met by an outpour of support from a variety of community led groups across the South Bay.
Masks for Medics is an initiative run by the Foster City Youth Committee, and is led by Aragon High School junior Harbani Jaggi. She and her team of five fellow high school board members saw an opportunity to lead community efforts in creating masks after school campuses transitioned into remote learning.
“I was inspired by a family member who is also a surgeon on the front line. He told me about the shortage of masks so I pitched the idea to the board,” said Jaggi. “We started a week ago and expanded quickly. We have 400 in the works to be donated and our goal is 5,000.”
According to a press release by the committee, their initiative has inspired people all over the Bay Area to help create these 100% cotton masks that can be donated through Joann Fabric in San Mateo or local emergency rooms.
Jaggi said they heard about a shortage of masks and the health care ramifications of that.
“We want to help fill the need and plan to expand to fill the need of the public,” she said.
A new Redwood City-based company is looking at long-term solutions by developing a factory here in California that can efficiently produce biodegradable face masks. Emily Blaker, a doctor of physical therapy student along with Dakota Bass, and Matthew Moore, both entrepreneurs, co-developed ThriveMasks after seeing firsthand how the pandemic has affected the medical field.
“It’s been traumatic watching the virus affect my teachers and mentors, and it feels important to give back. As a student I can’t help in a medical sense so we thought ‘What else can we do?’ It’s a driving factor,” said Blaker.
While the team continues to develop factory capabilities domestically, they have partnered with manufacturers abroad to immediately provide 10,000 medical grade N95 masks to Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center using their personal savings accounts. A Kickstarter campaign has been shared online to assist in the funding of factory construction.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is also using personal means to provide handmade cloth masks to medical professionals through Valley Medical Center Foundation in San Jose and Palo Alto Emergency Services.
Lisa Claybaugh is a Half Moon Bay resident and freelance stitcher for the theater group. She spends most of her work day creating one-of-a-kind costumes out of her garage. After the order to shelter in place, her traditional work was suspended but, in an effort to keep staff employed, stitchers like her are now being provided with the materials needed to create face masks.
“I work four or five hours in a day and get 20 to 25 masks done,” said Claybaugh. “I do it in an assembly line process. It’s a completely different process than working in a costume shop.”
The transition from costume work to making face masks was easy, she said. She has completed 45 masks at this point and plans to complete another hundred in a few days. On top of the masks she has donated through TheatreWorks, she has also completed masks for friends, family and the local UPS store her partner works at by using stashes of fabric she has at home.
“I think for all of us working in the costume shop, there’s a lot we can do. A lot of us feel helpless but to be able to use our skills to help people, it makes us feel better,” said Claybaugh. “Instead of sitting in front of the TV, I sit in front of my machine to make these masks. We have the skill and if we can use it to help in any way, we’re more than happy to.”
Keri Satterwhite, a San Mateo resident, first began making face masks after learning about the need felt in other states. She turned her attention to the app, Nextdoor, where she posted a question asking if any facilities were in need. The response was a resounding “yes.”
“It all kind of snowballed and now I sit down for six hours in a day and have made over 200 masks,” said Satterwhite.
So far, she has distributed homemade masks to hospitals, organizations, teachers and friends in the medical field by packaging sanitized masks in plastic bags to be picked up at her front door.
“I wash my hands, bag them up, and let them know when they’re ready,” said Satterwhite. “We’re all just doing it to donate.”
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame is one of many Sutter Health locations welcoming donations of protective equipment and other items. In a statement, officials there expressed gratitude for donations.
“We’re so appreciative of the support and consideration from our community. While the staff and clinicians in our care settings (or in close contact with each other) are provided with masks appropriate for their work environment, we are accepting a limited number of cloth masks, along with donations of other new, unopened personal protective equipment,” according to the statement.
While protective equipment is a requirement for medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now recommended the general public also take preventative measures such as wearing face coverings while in public. The recommendation is supported by local, state and national leaders but would be done voluntarily.
Please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html for guidelines on how to make masks like the ones being donated through these groups. Please visit fofclmasksformedics.weebly.com for more information on the Masks for Medics Initiative. Please visit thrivemasks.com for more information on Thrive Masks.
Anyone who wishes to donate or give back to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center is encouraged to email MPHSvolunteerservices@sutterhealth.org or call (650) 696-2465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.