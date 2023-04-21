A 52-year-old BART employee in custody on suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run accident in South City earlier this month allegedly filed an incident report saying his work vehicle was damaged after he struck a deer or some other object on Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to the San Mateo County Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher.
Joaquin Duarte, a systems service foreworker for the transit agency, allegedly hit William King, 45, of South San Francisco, with a vehicle as he was a third of the way across a crosswalk on the morning of April 5 on the 1500 block of El Camino Real. King died at the scene, according to the DA’s Office.
Police reported there were no skid marks at the scene but a piece of a grille and blue paint chips were recovered. The South San Francisco Police Department determined the cause of the collision was the vehicle failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, Gallagher said.
Police said Wednesday that investigators identified Duarte as the suspect after gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses and said he was on duty for BART at the time. Police seized the truck as evidence and there was significant front end damage and damage to the windshield that was consistent with the impact from the victim, Gallagher added.
BART spokesperson Jim Allison previously said, “First and foremost, BART wants to express sincere condolences to the victim’s family. BART is fully cooperating with the police investigation into this tragedy.”
Duarte, a resident of Newman in Stanislaus County, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death. On Tuesday, April 18, Duarte’s attorney asked for a continuance for arraignment, which he was granted and set for May 25. He remains in custody and his bail is set to $60,000, according to the DA’s office.
