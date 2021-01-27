BART will receive more than $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funding following the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s first allocation of funding for transit on Wednesday.
The transit agency will receive $103.7 million, $55 million of which will be used to close BART’s budget deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
The rest of the funding will be used to cover part of BART’s expected deficit for the following fiscal year, which the agency’s budget officials have pegged at $254 million before accounting for federal relief.
