BART will run longer trains and additional event trains this weekend for those traveling to Outside Lands music festival and the San Francisco Pistahan Festival, according to BART.
There will also be no single-track service along BART lines, which is expected most weekends as a part of rebuilding efforts.
To accommodate the festivals, BART will be running longer trains most hours Saturday. BART will still run on a Sunday schedule, however, after 7 p.m. additional event trains will be deployed for people leaving Outside Lands.
Festivalgoers are advised to get off at Civic Center Station and take MUNI's N Judah rail like or 5R Fulton Rapid bus line. Both lines will have additional service, according to MUNI.
The additional service will also benefit those going to the San Francisco Pistahan parade, which starts at Market Street 11 a.m. Saturday.
For those who plan to take the train to the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday night to see the Oakland Raiders play the Los Angeles Rams, BART plans to run longer trains on the Richmond-Warm Springs and Daly City-Pleasanton lines. Additional event trains will also be deployed on those lines.
After this weekend, BART will see several weekends of single-tracking and track shutdowns as it rebuilds and repairs miles of trackway.
More information is available at https://www.bart.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.