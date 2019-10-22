BART on Monday announced that it is expanding its pay-by-app carpool program to now include nine stations, including all stations west of the Bay that offer parking.
The app debuted in June at the Dublin/Pleasanton, Orinda, Antioch and Warm Springs station, and is now also available at Daly City, Colma, South San Francisco, San Bruno and Millbrae, according to the transit agency.
Riders who carpool to a station and pay for parking can use the official BART app and park in the permit section of the lot.
All carpoolers should obtain a Carpool ID within the app and whoever is paying for parking at the standard rate for the station needs to enter the station and parking stall number and make the payment before all passengers enter the station.
At stations without the carpool program, riders must wait in line to pay with cash or set up an EZ rider account that involves a hang tag for their car. BART plans on expanding the app parking payment to all riders in 2020 but is starting it with carpools first to promote shared rides to the stations.
More information about the program can be found online at bart.gov/carpool.
