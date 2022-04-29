BART riders will once again be required to wear a mask while on BART property after the transit agency’s Board of Directors approved its own mask mandate Thursday.
The board voted 7-0, with Directors Debora Allen and Robert Raburn abstaining, to require masks within BART’s paid areas through at least July 18, 2022. The vote came just over a week after a federal district court judge struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask requirement for public transit and airplanes.
The California Department of Public Health also announced last week that it would align with the CDC and drop its own mask requirement for public transit and transit hubs like bus stations and airports.
After BART said in a statement April 20 that it would make masks “optional but strongly encouraged” throughout its system, BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman and Directors Janice Li and Bevan Dufty announced they would propose adding a mask requirement to the transit agency’s customer code of conduct.
BART police officers will only give warnings to those without masks for the first week of the new requirement. Masks will also be available for free at each BART station. The mask requirement will also not apply to people who have a disability or medical condition as well as children aged 2 or younger, under the updated code of conduct.
Riders who refuse to comply with mask requirements after an initial warning have been given citations starting at $75 and climbing as high as $250.
