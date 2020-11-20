The BART Board of Directors voted Thursday to forge ahead with an incentivized retirement program intended to help mend the agency’s ailing financial outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By an 8-1 vote, the board elected to offer up to 24 weeks of base pay to full-time employees who are or will be eligible for retirement by March 21, 2021.
By that date, some 1,650 employees will meet the criteria for retirement eligibility, which include being at least 50 years old and being a BART employee for at least five years, according to agency officials.
Employees who take advantage of the incentivized retirement offer would receive four weeks of base pay plus one week of pay per full year they’ve worked for BART, capped at 20 years.
Eligible employees will have four weeks from Nov. 23 to Dec. 18 to express interest in the program, as well as a 45-day window to submit a signed retirement agreement with the agency.
BART officials have determined that roughly 300 employees are most likely to retire at a total cost of $15 million to the agency.
