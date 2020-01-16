Joshua Michael Godfrey, 35, convicted in a 2006 carjacking and robbery in Belmont that was followed five months later by a Redwood City bank robbery, has been denied parole for seven years, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Godfrey was sentenced in 2010 to 31 years in state prison.
He robbed the Redwood City bank July 26, 2006, at gunpoint, took the bait money and police tracked him to his San Mateo apartment by the electronic tracking device in the bait money, prosecutors said.
A loaded gun, other firearms, a police protective vest and police badges were found in the apartment, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.