Amid a pandemic, developers and officials must collaborate for voters to evaluate a proposal to lift height restrictions in a planned revitalization of the former SkyPark lot in San Bruno.
The San Bruno City Council reviewed Friday, May 8, the proposal from builder Sares Regis to float a ballot measure allowing development taller than 50 feet at 1000 San Mateo Ave. No decision was made on the proposal, and the issue will return later for further consideration.
Under normal circumstances, the ballot measure would be considered after the developer collected a sufficient amount of petition signatures. But since petitioning is impossible during a public health crisis, officials are asked to advance the measure to the ballot on their own.
“Because of COVID-19, there was no feasible way to collect signatures,” said Drew Hudacek, chief investment officer with Sares Regis.
He said the company started polling to gauge support for raising height limits specifically for the property near Interstate 380 before the shelter-in-place mandate arrived.
The development firm is hopeful to receive the blessing from city officials in advance of the August deadline to float the measure to the fall presidential election ballot.
“The goal would be a put a measure on the ballot for November 2020 to ask the residents of San Bruno if we can lift the height restriction on that site only,” he said.
San Bruno has an ordinance that bans buildings taller than 50 feet, and anything larger must be approved by voters. There is no specific project planned for the site, said Hudacek, whose firm is representing the property owner in the redevelopment process. Zoning bans residential construction at the site due to its proximity to the airport.
Any approval by councilmembers would not be an endorsement of any vision for the site, he added, noting an eventual proposal would be subjected to the standard public review process — should voters lift the height restriction.
San Bruno City Manager Jovan Grogan said officials supported allowing the process to move ahead, and expects it will return for further consideration in June. The landowner is financing all the city’s work on preparing documents for councilmembers’ consideration, he added.
The nearly 11-acre site has laid vacant since the airport parking company closed. The business shuttering has cost the city a source of income, and redevelopment could help stabilize the city’s budget, said Grogan.
“Revitalization of the site is in the city’s interest as SkyPark did pay an airport parking fee and that money is no longer being received,” he said.
He added the city is facing an $8 million deficit heading into the next fiscal year, and redevelopment could be a key piece of the city’s strategy for building a sustainable budget, he said.
Grogan said the builder has indicated that similar measures are typically floated to ballots featuring high voter turnout, which could mean it missing the fall election could bump the next ballot initiative down the road.
“Due to COVID-19 they cannot undertake a signature gathering effort, which we would agree with from a general public health concern,” he said. “And if the question doesn’t go before voters in November 2020, it likely won’t go before voters until 2022 — thereby pushing any significant revitalization of the property out two years,” he said.
For his part, Hudacek said he hopes San Bruno voters are granted the opportunity to take a position on the matter at the ballot box this fall.
“We are giving the residents a chance to express their opinion and our hope is that giving them a chance to express their opinion is not a terrible or uncomfortable thing,” he said.
