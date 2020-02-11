A new jury trial date will be set Feb. 24 for a man prosecutors say stole more than $9,000 from the Auto Zone in Millbrae where he worked while on probation for a 2015 felony embezzlement from Target in Colma.
Alex B. Nguyen, 28, of Daly City learned of the investigation into September 2016 thefts at the Auto Zone, quit work and disappeared, prosecutors said. He was arrested in September 2017.
