A San Francisco man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a burglary on the 300 block of South El Camino Real in San Mateo after someone heard his car alarm and saw the man smashing his window and stealing his backpack, according to police.
At about 3:32 a.m., officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect, identified as Marlon Quiten Robinson, 38, at a bus stop at Ninth Avenue where he was allegedly found in possession of burglary tools and narcotics, according to police.
In compliance with COVID-19 jail protocol and rules imposed by the California Court System, the suspect was released by citation, provided a court date, and released at the scene, according to police.
