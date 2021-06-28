Authorities are seeking a driver who hit a pedestrian at a Half Moon Bay parking lot and then drove away on Sunday night.
A car described as a black, older-model sedan backed into the victim and knocked him to the ground about 9:15 p.m. in the Poplar Beach parking lot, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle then headed east on Poplar Avenue and hit a fence at the northeast corner of Highway 1 and Poplar, authorities said. After that the car drove north on Highway 1.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.