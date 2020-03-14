A 21-year-old San Mateo resident pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including assault with a deadly weapon in a Dec. 7 incident at a San Mateo apartment.
Wilbert NavarreteChan pointed a firearm at a person sleeping on the couch and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire, prosecutors said.
The victim ran out of the apartment to a nearby restaurant and called 911, prosecutors said.
San Mateo police found the defendant and two other individuals in a car, where a loaded 9mm firearm was located under the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.
An empty 9mm magazine was located In NavarreteChan’s pocket, prosecutors said.
An Aug. 3 jury trial is scheduled in the case.
