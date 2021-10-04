Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery in San Carlos Friday night, police said.
The suspect tried to buy a cart full of items with a fraudulent credit card at the Lucky supermarket on Old Country Road around 7:30 p.m., police said. He threatened to come back and shoot a store employee who confronted him about the card, according to police.
Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the suspect at the 1400 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos. The deputies detained the suspect, and the store employee positively identified him, according to police.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted strong-arm robbery, criminal threats, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Anyone with information about the case may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.