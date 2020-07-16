Attempted carjacking involving kids in Millbrae

Deputies are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal a car with young children in the backseat on the 500 block of Hemlock Avenue in Millbrae Tuesday afternoon.
At about 1 p.m. July 14, a man described as being Black or Hispanic entered the driver seat of a car and demanded the keys and the victim and her children to get out. She refused to hand over the keys and he fled on a stolen bicycle. He was linked to three other suspected residential burglaries in the area prior to the attempted carjacking, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
He is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a black hat with yellow writing, a gray zip-up jacket navy blue shorts and sandals, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance with identifying the suspect. Anyone who has information can call Detective Benitez (650) 363-4067 sbenitez@smcgov.org or Detective Chiu (650) 363-4057 dchiu@smcgov.org.
