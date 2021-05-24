A man suspected in a series of thefts from ATMs in Redwood City and San Mateo was arrested at his San Jose home on Friday.
Redwood City police claim Vy Thac Nguyen, 62, used his position as an ATM service technician for the San Mateo Credit Union to allegedly embezzle about $192,000 from the machines between May 16 and May 18.
Nguyen allegedly used a false work order to access and open the machines, according to police.
After serving a search warrant for Nguyen’s home, detectives discovered evidence implicating him in the crimes, police said.
He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and embezzlement, police said.
