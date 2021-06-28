The Atherton Police Department will hold a community safety meeting on Zoom next Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. to discuss a recent spike of burglaries in town, ways to prevent burglaries, information about Automated License Plate Readers in town and general police operations, according to a town news bulletin.
Police Chief Steve McCulley sent a letter to residents on June 15 addressing the Atherton Police Department’s crime prevention efforts and goals of strengthening the department’s partnership with residents.
“But, none of these ideas will help unless they are used properly,” the bulletin states. “Failing to lock doors and windows or to turn on security lighting and alarms will represent a failure of the overall protection system for the home. We hope that together, we can enhance the quality of life in Atherton and make our great community as safe and secure as possible.”
In early June, police put out a news bulletin about the uptick of burglaries in town. The last residential burglary was reported the weekend of June 19 on Lloyden Drive. Someone took items from unlocked cars. Before that, there were two residential burglaries reported on June 11: one took place on Melanie Lane and the other on Greenoaks Drive. Two also occurred between June 7 and 8 on Stockbridge Avenue and on Selby Lane.
The letter to residents includes burglary trend statistics across the country.
This article was originally published in The Almanac. CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. Visit CalMatters on Facebook or on Twitter @CalMatters
