Belmont police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who walked away from his home Monday.
Police said 84-year-old Paul Patrick Farmer was last seen by his wife around 5 p.m. Monday at their home in the 1600 block of Molitor Road, heading north on foot. She later reported him missing at about 8:50 p.m., police said.
Farmer, who suffers from dementia and has a history of falls, is considered at-risk, according to police, who added his wife believes he may still be in the Belmont or San Carlos area, but may have strayed farther. He has no money on him or a cell phone.
Farmer is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red ball cap, prescription glasses, a shirt or jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Farmer or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.
