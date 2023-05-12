A bill proposed by Assemblymember Marc Berman that would incorporate media literacy skills into courses for all students in kindergarten through high school was unanimously approved by the Assembly Thursday.
Berman, D-Palo Alto, said in a press release that the bill is meant to ensure children are equipped with the skills to decipher the content they interact with online. He said recent years “have been a terrifying wake-up call” for him as to the “insidious nature of online misinformation from jeopardizing public health, to threatening the foundation of our democracy, to dangerously rewriting history.”
“Children today are being inundated by misinformation and disinformation on social media networks and digital platforms,” Berman said. “Anyone who spends much time on social media could greatly benefit from media literacy training. While I can’t force adults to go back to school, we have the chance right now to teach the next generation to ask themselves: who wrote this, why did they write it, and what is the impact of sharing it? Media literacy instruction is absolutely essential to keeping our students safer online and to safeguarding the future of our democracy.”
Assembly Bill 873, if approved, would direct the Instructional Quality Commission to incorporate content on media literacy into all subjects the curriculum frameworks of English language arts, English language development, science, mathematics and history-social science.
