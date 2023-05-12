Marc Berman

Marc Berman

A bill proposed by Assemblymember Marc Berman that would incorporate media literacy skills into courses for all students in kindergarten through high school was unanimously approved by the Assembly Thursday. 

Berman, D-Palo Alto, said in a press release that the bill is meant to ensure children are equipped with the skills to decipher the content they interact with online. He said recent years “have been a terrifying wake-up call” for him as to the “insidious nature of online misinformation from jeopardizing public health, to threatening the foundation of our democracy, to dangerously rewriting history.” 

