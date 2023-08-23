A Redwood City man wanted in connection with an Aug. 8 assault at Spinas Park in Redwood City was arrested after an off-duty officer spotted him in a coffee shop, according to police.
The assault took place at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 8 at the park. The man threw the victim onto the hood of a vehicle, held him down by his throat and punched him repeatedly in the face. The victim was treated at Kaiser Medical Center, according to police.
