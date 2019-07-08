A man suspected in an assault at a San Francisco Municipal Railway station who then ran into a highway and was struck and killed by a car on Thursday has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 53-year-old San Mateo resident Damon Cooper.
Officers initially responded at 4:57 p.m. on a report of an assault at the Balboa Park Muni Metro station, according to police.
Officers arrived and saw someone later identified as Cooper run onto northbound Interstate 280 in the area of Geneva Avenue, where the vehicle and hit and killed him, police said.
The assault victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. No other details about the case were immediately available.
