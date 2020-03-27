A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly chasing and threatening to kill another man with a knife at a 24 Hour Fitness in Redwood City, according to police.
Steven Olivarados-Santos, 30, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, police said.
Police responded to a call at 10:07 p.m. on a report from a male caller saying someone was trying to stab him and then disconnected, police said. Upon arrival at the gym, located at 1050 Broadway, police found the two men engaged in a disturbance. An investigation revealed Olivarados-Santos chased the victim around the parking lot of the business with a knife while threatening to kill him. The knife was recovered at the scene.
