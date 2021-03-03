Two Oakland men found stopped in a traffic lane asleep in their car were arrested Monday night on firearms and narcotics offenses, South San Francisco police said.
A black Honda with dark tinted windows was reported stopped in the traffic lane shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers found the two occupants asleep and saw bottles of Promethazine inside.
The men were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns, a bottle of Promethazine syrup and cash.
