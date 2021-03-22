Redwood City Police and Fire departments are investigating a suspected arson case in connection with a vehicle fire Saturday morning.
At about 11:24 a.m. Saturday, police and fire personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the alley behind 3752 Rolison Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, police said.
The initial investigation uncovered video footage showing a suspect leaving the area just before the fire was first reported, police said.
A follow-up investigation by a Redwood City Fire Department arson investigator revealed that an accelerant was used to intentionally set the car on fire, police said.
The suspect was last seen riding his bicycle southbound on the Rolison alley toward Marsh Road, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation, police said, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or Fire Marshal Gareth Harris at (650) 780-7400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.