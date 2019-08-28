A 38-year-old San Francisco woman received 120 days in county jail and three years supervised probation Tuesday after pleading no contest to felony arson for working with her boyfriend to set her relative’s car on fire in San Mateo last year, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Out of custody on a $25,000 bail bond, Amber Gonser received one day credit for time served and will be required to pay restitution to her relative in an amount to be determined. Her boyfriend, 35-year-old Kristopher Jones, was sentenced in March to 16 months prison after he pleaded no contest to arson, according to prosecutors.
Gonser and Jones were taken into custody in January, just days after Gonser’s 61-year-old stepsister’s car was set on fire Dec. 28. Gonser is said to have gotten into an argument with her stepsister a week prior to the incident and told her stepsister’s daughter that she would do something to her mother for assaulting her, according to prosecutors.
At around 2 a.m. Dec. 28, Gonser and Jones are believed to have approached the woman’s gold Honda Civic where it was parked on the 100 block of North Idaho Street and broke the rear window on the passenger’s side of the car. Jones is said to have poured gasoline on the backseat before Gonser allegedly threw a lit match inside the car, according to prosecutors.
Gonser and Jones fled the scene when a neighbor came out to the home’s driveway. The fire was quickly put out, and a milk container smelling of gasoline was found near the car. Gonser’s stepsister is said to have recognized her relatives through a video of the incident captured by a home security system, according to prosecutors.
Gonser’s defense attorney Randy Hey could not be immediately reached for comment.
