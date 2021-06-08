A arrested on suspicion for grabbing a woman’s butt reportedly asked officers what he had to do to get deported, stating he didn’t want to be in the state anymore, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Roberto Calderon, 33, had been released June 1 on parole for felony theft when he was sitting in front of Sky Zone Smoke shop on Broadway in Redwood City and allegedly grabbed a jogger’s butt with his hand, prosecutors said. It was unclear why Calderon made those statements or if it factored into his alleged actions, prosecutors said. The woman stopped and confronted him, and Calderon ran away. Police later found and arrested him, during which he made his statements. His next court appearance is June 8, and he remains in custody, prosecutors said.

