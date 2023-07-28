The San Mateo Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing of a woman that was filmed and posted to Facebook.
San Mateo police said they were first alerted to the Facebook post after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada received a call reporting the crime. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office tracked the phone number associated with the Facebook account to an apartment complex in the 200 block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo.
San Mateo police officers were dispatched to the complex where they spent three hours canvassing the area before finding the woman dead in an apartment and identifying 39-year-old Mark Merchikoff as a suspect.
Merchikoff, who investigators say knew the victim, was not in the apartment but police were able to track him to San Jose, where he was arrested on suspicion of the homicide.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the killing is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Manion at (650) 522-7660.
(1) comment
Society reaching rock bottom. [scared]
