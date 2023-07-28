The San Mateo Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing of a woman that was filmed and posted to Facebook.

San Mateo police said they were first alerted to the Facebook post after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada received a call reporting the crime. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office tracked the phone number associated with the Facebook account to an apartment complex in the 200 block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo.

JustMike650
JustMike650

Society reaching rock bottom. [scared]

