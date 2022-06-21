A Redwood City police officer’s proactiveness in stopping a 19-year-old motorist for a minor vehicle violation resulted instead in an arrest of the man for carrying a concealed and unregistered firearm.
It happened at Broadway and Chestnut streets in Redwood City on June 9, when the driver, Juan Garrido Aguilar, consented to a search of his person and his car.
That is when the officer located a loaded 9mm “ghost gun” in Garrido Aguilar’s pants pocket. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.
